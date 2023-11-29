Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Hits New 52-Week High at $277.19

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $277.19 and last traded at $276.69, with a volume of 20629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MORN. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,394 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $2,680,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,517,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,147,526.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $2,680,096.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,517,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,147,526.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,611 shares of company stock worth $31,532,590. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

