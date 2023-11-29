MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,056,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter worth about $1,468,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 8,577.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 142,382 shares during the last quarter.

MorphoSys stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.14.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

