Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 388,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Geron makes up about 0.8% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after buying an additional 1,910,182 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Geron Price Performance

NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. 296,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,556,273. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 55,138.49% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Geron

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.