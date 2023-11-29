Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Sells 30,042 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,042 shares during the quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in GitLab were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at GitLab
In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $7,509,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,364.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 701,756 shares of company stock worth $34,216,334. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Stock Performance
Shares of GTLB traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 380,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 0.19. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
