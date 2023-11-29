Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 969.77% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Up 2.5 %

NNOX opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. Nano-X Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $356.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on NNOX

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.