Natixis Acquires 23,919 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Natixis lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 151.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,919 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $485.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.