Natixis Acquires 252,146 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 936.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,146 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in PayPal were worth $18,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,170 shares of company stock worth $4,475,210 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 2.8 %

PYPL opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

