Natixis Acquires Shares of 67,389 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $240.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.20. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

