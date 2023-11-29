Natixis Boosts Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.72% of Progress Software worth $18,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Progress Software by 114.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 307.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $172,409.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,249.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,038 shares of company stock valued at $612,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Read Our Latest Report on PRGS

Progress Software Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $62.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.