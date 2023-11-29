Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Natixis grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,629 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.22% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 324.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.85%.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

