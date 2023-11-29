Natixis Buys Shares of 160,778 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 160,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DG opened at $129.59 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $255.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.