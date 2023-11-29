Natixis Buys Shares of 393,684 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 393,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,385,000. Natixis owned about 0.08% of FOX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

FOX stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

