Natixis Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Natixis reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64,458 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,397,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LMT opened at $448.27 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $436.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.67. The stock has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.