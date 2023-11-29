Natixis Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Natixis grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $27,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $2,160,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 90.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $246.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

