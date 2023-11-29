Natixis Has $12.02 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $276.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $276.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

