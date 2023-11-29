Natixis Has $15.59 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SCCO opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 107.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCCO

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.