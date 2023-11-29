Natixis Has $16.34 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Natixis lowered its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,877 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Aramark were worth $16,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aramark by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Aramark by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aramark by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aramark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

