Natixis Has $16.40 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 138.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,776 shares of company stock valued at $203,324,851 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $409.01 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $383.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

