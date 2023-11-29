Natixis Has $18.29 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,215 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.16% of Match Group worth $18,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Match Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $58,315. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Match Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

