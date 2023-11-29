Natixis Has $23.49 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 290,013 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in CSX were worth $23,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 52,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 40,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

