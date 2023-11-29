Natixis Has $27.22 Million Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600,000 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.94% of Bausch Health Companies worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 602,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,138,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 45,768 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 17,200.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,016,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after buying an additional 2,998,749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 198.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 634,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $571,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

NYSE BHC opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $55,351.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.