Natixis Investment Managers International Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $12.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $677.69. The stock had a trading volume of 244,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,593. The business’s fifty day moving average is $589.48 and its 200-day moving average is $569.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $680.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,846 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,222 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

