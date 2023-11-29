Natixis Investment Managers International Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,781,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,222,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2,207.80. 21,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,962.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,989.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,238.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

