Natixis Investment Managers International Has $225,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Intuit were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.57.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $17.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $582.88. 730,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $524.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.78. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $599.00. The company has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

