Natixis Investment Managers International Has $249,000 Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,827. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $340.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.66 and its 200 day moving average is $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.43.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

