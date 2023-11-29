Natixis Invests $21.22 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 189,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,215,000. Natixis owned about 0.05% of Paychex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

