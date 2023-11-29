Natixis Purchases 120,732 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,732 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.1 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

