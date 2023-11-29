Natixis Purchases 171,668 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Natixis grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 494.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,668 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,824 shares of company stock valued at $738,057. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

