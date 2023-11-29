Natixis Purchases New Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,000. Natixis owned 0.21% of Repligen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Repligen by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.55.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $159.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $200.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Repligen’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

