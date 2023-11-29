Natixis Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,356 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $151.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.21 and a 200 day moving average of $141.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $157.76.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.