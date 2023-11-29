Natixis Raises Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Natixis lifted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 294,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,792 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Burney Co. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,377,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,156,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,590,000 after buying an additional 209,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

