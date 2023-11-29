Natixis Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 457.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $126.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

