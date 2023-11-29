Natixis Reduces Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.15% of Owens Corning worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $911,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 100.0% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Owens Corning
In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Owens Corning Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $147.00.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Owens Corning Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.
Owens Corning Profile
Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
