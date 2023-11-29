Natixis Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Natixis reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 258,106 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $21,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.8% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 3,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 191.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

