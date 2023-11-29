Natixis Sells 2,802 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Natixis lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.30% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $16,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,818 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 124,575 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,680 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,847 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NEP opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.96%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.