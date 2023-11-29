Natixis Sells 88 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Natixis cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

