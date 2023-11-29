Natixis Takes $12.50 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 264,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,000. Natixis owned 0.07% of Ventas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ventas by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.62.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,559.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.