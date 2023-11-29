Natixis Takes $17.36 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 529,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,000. Natixis owned about 0.24% of Axalta Coating Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $935,990. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

