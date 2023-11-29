NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $90.70 and last traded at $90.68, with a volume of 1195020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.11.

The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.37.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

