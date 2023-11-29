NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $100.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s current price.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Get NetApp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTAP

NetApp Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.