NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.05.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. NetApp has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $80.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 198.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,117,000 after buying an additional 2,585,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,552,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NetApp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

