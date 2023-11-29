Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 149,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59,722 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Stories

