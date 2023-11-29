New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.23% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $15,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 582,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 125,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.55. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

