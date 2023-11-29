News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.36

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 1070221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on News in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

News Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 104.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in News by 459.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in News in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

