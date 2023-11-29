NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 313.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 649 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NICE were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in NICE by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NICE by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in NICE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in NICE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in NICE by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $194.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $231.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

