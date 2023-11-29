Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Bought by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 1.94% of Noodles & Company worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Noodles & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,786. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $127.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.47 million. Analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Noodles & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.