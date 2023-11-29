Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $18.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.04.
NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.75.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
