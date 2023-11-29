Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises approximately 2.5% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 416.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.56. 155,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

