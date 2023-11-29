Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 676.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUS. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.19. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at $602,699.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,699.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,400 shares of company stock valued at $390,992. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

