Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,853,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nucor Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $161.16 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.75.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.
Nucor Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
